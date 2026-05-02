Orioles' Leody Taveras: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taveras isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Taveras is batting just .176 with a .599 OPS against southpaws this season, so the Orioles will keep him on the bench Saturday with Ryan Weathers on the mound for the Yankees. Blaze Alexander will pick up a start in center field and bat ninth.
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