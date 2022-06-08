Gillaspie allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.

Gillaspie has kept runs off the board in eight of his nine appearances this season, and this was just the third time he's allowed multiple baserunners. The 25-year-old has pitched to a 1.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 3:2 K:BB and a blown save in nine innings. He's likely had a little good luck on his side so far, but he's also been effective to keep the ball in the yard and limit walks. Gillaspie will likely continue to pitch in a low-leverage role going forward.