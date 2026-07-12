Orioles' Pete Alonso: Belts 21st long ball

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in a 6-1 win against the Royals on Saturday.

Alonso hit one of four Baltimore homers in the contest, though his fourth-inning two-run blast was the only one that wasn't a solo shot. The slugger also smacked a double to tally multiple extra-base hits in the same game for the first time since June 13. Alonso has enjoyed a strong first half in his first campaign with the Orioles, slashing .253/.348/.478 with 21 home runs -- tied for 12th-most in the majors -- 59 runs, 64 RBI and two stolen bases through 96 contests.