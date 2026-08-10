Orioles' Pete Alonso: Erupts for two homers

Alonso went 3-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, four RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

Alonso reached base in all five of his plate appearances and recorded his first multi-homer game as an Oriole, launching two-run shots in back-to-back at-bats. The huge performance came after Alonso entered Sunday with just one extra-base hit while batting .160 through seven August games. With 25 on the season now, he's on pace to reach 30 home runs for the seventh time in his career and sixth consecutive season, though his overall production has slipped compared to his usual standards, with a .472 slugging percentage and .818 OPS.