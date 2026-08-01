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Orioles' Pete Alonso: Launches 23rd homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alonso went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Phillies.

He got Baltimore on the board by taking Andrew Painter deep in the first inning, Alonso's 23rd long ball of the year. The slugging first baseman has been making plenty of contact of late, but it surprising hasn't resulted in a lot of production -- over his last 10 games, Alonso has delivered a .302/.362/.535 slash line with a 17.0 percent strikeout rate, but that stretch has featured just two homers and three RBI.

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