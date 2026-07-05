Orioles' Pete Alonso: Perfect at plate in win

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and two walks in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

Alonso reached base in all five of his plate appearances, capped late by an RBI single in the eighth inning and a double in the ninth. It marked the second three-hit effort for the first baseman over his past nine games, during which he's tallied four extra-base hits and seven RBI. On the season, he's slashing .254/.347/.472 with 19 homers, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored and two steals across 389 plate appearances.