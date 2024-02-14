Burdick was acquired by the Orioles from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Burdick was designated for assignment by Miami last week and will now move on to Baltimore. The 26-year-old appeared in just 14 games for the Marlins last season and had a .768 OPS at the Triple-A level. Given the Orioles' depth, Burdick seems like a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.