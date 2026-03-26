Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Grabs save in Orioles' debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley earned the save in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.
It was a strong showing from Helsley, who was tasked with closing out a one-run victory in his Baltimore debut. The right-hander will be the Orioles' primary closer with Felix Bautista (shoulder) expected to miss the majority of the regular season. Helsley made 58 appearances (56 innings) between the Cardinals and Mets last year, posting a 4.50 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 63 strikeouts.
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