Orioles' Ryan Helsley: To be used only in save situations
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that he planned to use Helsley strictly in ninth-inning save situations this season, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
There will be some instances when Helsley will be required to pitch in non-save situations, but Albernaz views the righty as a "one-inning guy" rather than someone who could come into games earlier for more than three outs. While it will result in a lighter workload for Helsley, it's probably the best thing for his fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Scoreless inning in spring debut•
-
Orioles' Ryan Helsley: Signs with Baltimore•
-
Ryan Helsley: Most comfortable in ninth inning•
-
Mets' Ryan Helsley: Believes he's tipping pitches•
-
Mets' Ryan Helsley: Charged with ninth blown save•
-
Mets' Ryan Helsley: Struggles with new team continue•