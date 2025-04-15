Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Basallo (hamstring/elbow) could be ready to serve as a designated hitter with Triple-A Norfolk within a couple weeks, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

He would then be ready to resume catching sometime in May. Basallo is sidelined by a mild left hamstring strain and also has some right elbow inflammation. The top prospect put up an .868 OPS with a pair of home runs in his first seven contests with Norfolk before going on the 7-day injured list.