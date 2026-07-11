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Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Belts go-ahead homer Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Basallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Friday's game was tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, but Basallo changed that with one swing of the bat, crushing a two-run homer to right field to give the Orioles a two-run lead that they did not relinquish. The 21-year-old is up to 15 home runs this season, which is tied with Drake Baldwin for fourth-most among catchers behind Hunter Goodman (27), Shea Langeliers (20) and Dillon Dingler (19, thumb). Basallo has a .770 OPS with 44 RBI across 293 plate appearances in 2026.

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