Basallo has elbow inflammation and is expected to serve as a designated hitter for the first few weeks of Triple-A Norfolk's season, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It appears the 20-year-old will be able to hit in spite of the injury, but he won't be working behind the plate at the start of the campaign. Basallo is the organization's top prospect and could push to make his MLB debut in 2025, assuming the elbow issue doesn't prove to be a significant concern.