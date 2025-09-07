Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Gets promising results from X-rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Basallo's right hand were negative Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Basallo had to be lifted in the fifth inning of Saturday's win over the Dodgers after taking a foul tip off his right hand. The rookie backstop was initially announced to have been removed due to discomfort in his right hand, and subsequent X-rays turned out to be negative. That's certainly good news for Basallo, who can be considered day-to-day until more is known about his injury.
