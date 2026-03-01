default-cbs-image
Basallo (abdomen) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 21-year-old departed Thursday's spring game due to abdominal discomfort, but he's ready to retake the field after getting a couple days off. The fact Basallo is immediately working behind the plate rather than being eased back in as a designated hitter is an indication that the injury wasn't a serious concern.

