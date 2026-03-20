Basallo went 3-for-3 with two solo homers during Thursday's Grapefruit League win against the Pirates.

Basallo has crushed the ball during spring training and is batting .375 with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI and nine runs in 12 games. The 21-year-old is expected to open the season as Baltimore's primary designated hitter while also operating as the No. 2 backstop to Adley Rutschman. Basallo had a .165/.229/.330 slash line over 31 games in his first taste of the majors last year, but he enters 2026 with high expectations as one of the top prospects in baseball.