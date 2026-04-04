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Basallo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Basallo will get a day off to regroup after going just 4-for-23 (.174) through his first six games. His absence will put Taylor Ward in the DH spot while Dylan Beavers, Leody Taveras and Colton Cowser form Baltimore's outfield trio.

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