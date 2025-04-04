Basallo was removed from Friday's game with left hamstring discomfort, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Basallo has battled an elbow issue since late in spring training, which limited him to DH duties to start the year with Triple-A Norfolk. The severity of the hamstring issue is unclear, but it's been a bumpy start to the season for Basallo.
