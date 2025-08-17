The Orioles selected Basallo's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Widely regarded as one of the Orioles' top prospects, Basallo will make the leap to the big leagues after slashing .270/.377/.589 with 23 home runs, a 14 percent walk rate and a 23.7 percent strikeout rate over 321 plate appearances at Triple-A. Though he's served as a catcher throughout most of his time in the minors, Basallo will likely see most of his initial playing time in the majors at either first base or designated hitter, while Adley Rutschman continues to handle the bulk of the starts behind the plate. Assuming he settles into a near-everyday role for the Orioles over the final six weeks of the season, Basallo is likely worth a cursory pickup in the majority of fantasy leagues for managers in need of an infusion of power.