Basallo was promoted from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Basallo was promoted to the High-A club in late July and will move up in the Orioles' farm system once again now that Aberdeen's season has concluded. Basallo performed well over 26 games at the High-A level, slashing .326/.441/.674 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases.