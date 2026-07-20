Orioles' Samuel Basallo: On bench with shoulder injury

Basallo (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Southpaw Payton Tolle is on the mound for Boston, so the left-handed-hitting Basallo's absence from the lineup doesn't come as a major surprise, especially after the young backstop exited Sunday's 5-2 win over the Astros in the second inning due to right shoulder discomfort. Adley Rutschman (wrist) is also receiving a second straight game off, so the Orioles will go with third-string catcher Sam Huff behind the dish Monday.