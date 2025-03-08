Basallo went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit.

Basallo added to a promising start to spring training with a bases-clearing triple in the first inning Friday. Over eight Grapefruit League outings, the 20-year-old backstop has gone 4-for-13 with one home run and five RBI. Basallo remains likely to open the season with Triple-A Norfolk, but he ranks as Baltimore's No. 1 prospect to begin the year, per MLB.com, and could get his first taste of major-league action at some point later in 2025.