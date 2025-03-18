The Orioles reassigned Basallo to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Basallo made a nice impression during big-league camp in clubbing a couple home runs. The 20-year-old top prospect will split time between catcher and first base with Triple-A Norfolk and could push to make his major-league debut later this season.
