Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Receiving rest Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles are wrapping up their series in San Diego with a day game, so Basallo will receive a break after he had started at catcher or designated hitter in each of the previous four contests. Alex Jackson will step in behind the plate Wednesday, while Ryan Mountcastle serves as Baltimore's DH.
