Basallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Basallo will be rested for the season finale after he made starts at catcher and designated hitter in the first two contests of the series, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts between those contests. Unless he's called upon off the bench Sunday, Basallo will finish out the 2025 campaign with a .165/.229/.330 slash line to go with four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs across 31 games with the Orioles. Despite a rough showing in his first stint in the majors, Basallo is locked in as a cornerstone piece for Baltimore after inking an eight-year, $67 million contract with the club in August.