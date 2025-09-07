default-cbs-image
Basallo (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Basallo will get an extended breather, taking a seat Sunday ahead of a team day off Monday. The 20-year-old departed Saturday's game after taking a foul tip off his right hand. X-rays on his hand came back negative, so it appears Basallo won't miss extended time. Alex Jackson will step in behind the dish Sunday.

