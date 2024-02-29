Basallo (elbow) took on-field batting practice Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Basallo doesn't look poised to take part in Grapefruit League games anytime soon, but the 19-year-old backstop is seemingly coming along well in his recovery from a stress fracture in his right elbow. In addition to taking part in batting practice, Basallo has already been able to do some throwing during camp. He's expected to open the season at Double-A Bowie, though he may be in store for a brief stint on the 7-day injured list to begin the campaign.