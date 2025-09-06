Basallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

The rookie swatted his second career homer and his first at home in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and he made it count -- with the score tied 1-1 and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Basallo crushed a Tanner Scott fastball 433 feet over the right-center field fence. The 21-year-old is still adjusting to big-league pitching, but his upside is undeniable, and through his first 15 games with the O's he's slashing .204/.271/.389 with four doubles, nine RBI and a 4:13 BB:K.