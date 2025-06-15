Dominguez gave up one walk in a scoreless seventh inning during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels. He struck out one.

Dominguez posted his eighth straight scoreless outing, fanning at least two for the sixth time during this stretch. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 6.00 ERA as of May 24, but he's managed to improve that figure to a more palatable 4.05 for the campaign after Saturday's showing. Dominguez now has seven holds in 2025, and he owns a 1.28 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB over 26.2 innings as a setup man for closer Felix Bautista.