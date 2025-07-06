Dominguez (back) picked up his second save of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlanta, striking out two while allowing one earned run on two hits over one inning.

Dominguez wasn't available for either of the Orioles' previous two games due to a sore back, but interim manager Tony Mansolino was comfortable turning to the right-hander to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday with normal closer Felix Bautista being rested following appearances on both of the past two days. The save didn't come easily for Dominguez, who gave up a one-out solo home run to Sean Murphy before Ozzie Albies singled to put the tying run on base. However, Dominguez settled in thereafter, striking out Drake Baldwin and then inducing a weak grounder from Michael Harris to close out the contest. The 30-year-old Dominguez has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 35.1 innings this season while working primarily in a setup role.