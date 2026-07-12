Orioles' Shane Baz: Mixed results in short start

Baz took a no-decision Sunday against the Royals, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out nine.

It was a mixed bag for Baz, who gave up three extra-base hits in an abbreviated start but matched a season high in punchouts. Although the 27-year-pld right-hander had a 5.48 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through his first eight outings of the year, he's fared far better lately with a 3.21 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across his last 11 appearances. For the campaign, Baz has a 4.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 99:42 K:BB over 111.2 innings in his first year with the Orioles.