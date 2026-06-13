Orioles' Shane Baz: Relies on weak contact in win

Baz (4-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-3 victory over the Padres. He struck out one.

The lone strikeout was a season low for Baz, but he got plenty of support from the Orioles offense as he collected his third win in his last four starts. The right-hander has been tagged for two earned runs or fewer in five straight outings, posting a 2.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB over his last 30.2 innings, but his ratios have also been cushioned by five unearned runs during that time. Baz will look to stay stingy in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Seattle.