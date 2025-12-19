The Orioles acquired Baz from the Rays on Friday in exchange for Slater de Brun, Caden Bodine, Michael Forret, Austin Overn and a Competitive Balance Round A pick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baz had an up-and-down 2025 campaign in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, finishing with a 4.87 ERA and 176:64 K:BB across 166.1 innings covering 31 starts. However, he had a 5.90 ERA at hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field, so he should benefit from a move to Camden Yards. Baz is under team control through 2028.