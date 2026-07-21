Orioles' Shane Baz: Strikes out six in quality start

Baz took a no-decision Monday against Boston, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

A pair of throwing errors, one by Gunnar Henderson in the third inning and another by Baz himself in the sixth frame, kept two earned runs off Baz's ledger, so Monday goes down as a quality start for the hurler. The right-hander has logged eight quality starts in his last 12 outings (73.1 innings), during which he has a 3.31 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:23 K:BB. Baz will take a 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 105:42 K:BB over 117.2 frames overall into his next scheduled appearance against Atlanta.