Orioles' Shane Baz: Takes loss despite quality start

Baz (4-7) took the loss Thursday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings.

Baz's outing got off to a rocky start as Seattle pushed across three runs in the first inning, but the right-hander was excellent from that point forward. After allowing five hits during his first trip through the Mariners' lineup, Baz didn't surrender another hit the rest of the way and retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced before exiting. The three earned runs matched the most he has allowed in a start since May 15, as he entered Thursday with a 2.05 ERA over his previous five outings. Baz now owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 76:34 K:BB across 89 innings and is scheduled to face the Angels on the road in his next start.