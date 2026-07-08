Orioles' Shane Baz: Takes loss in quality start

Baz (4-9) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six inning as the Orioles fell 5-2 to the Cubs. He struck out three.

The right-hander tossed 63 of 100 pitches for strikes in his second straight quality start and seventh of the season, but Baltimore's hitters were shut down by Matthew Boyd for six frames to leave Baz stuck with the loss. All seven of those quality starts have come since May 15, a stretch in which Baz has delivered a 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB over 62.2 innings but has just a 3-5 record to show for it. He's set to make one more start before the All-Star break, at home this Sunday against the Royals.