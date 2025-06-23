Rogers is slated to start Monday's game against the Rangers at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers had a lackluster return to the Baltimore rotation after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk last Wednesday, as he failed to escape the third inning of his start against the Rays while allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks in a no-decision. Despite the poor showing, Rogers will get at least one more start while the banged-up Orioles are short on alternative options for the rotation. Since none of the six pitchers on the Orioles' injured list have even resumed facing hitters at this point, Rogers will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second outing expected to come Sunday versus Tampa Bay.