Rogers (toe) will start Friday's game against the Yankees at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers was removed from his most recent start in last Friday's loss to the Blue Jays after developing a blood blister under the nail of his left big toe, but he's responded well to treatment and won't end up missing a turn through the rotation. The southpaw has been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles since returning to the big club after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on June 18. Over his ensuing 15 starts, Rogers has gone 8-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 88:24 K:BB in 94.1 innings.