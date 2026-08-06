Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Strikes out nine in win

Rogers (7-7) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings.

Rogers remained in Baltimore after their fire sale at the trade deadline and delivered a gem of an outing, pitching a two-hitter into the seventh. Even after a rough start to the year, Rogers is pitching fantastic since the start of June with a 2.28 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 67 innings. The 28-year-old will presumptively pitch next at Minnesota next week.