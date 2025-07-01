Rogers allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Monday.

Rogers allowed a two-run home run to Marcus Semien in the sixth inning, which was the only scoring play he allowed. Rogers exited in line for the win, but Seranthony Dominguez was unable to protect a 3-2 lead in the seventh. Rogers is up to four starts in the majors this season, and he's pitched to a 2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 22 innings. He appears to have a good path to starts for much of July as Zach Eflin (back) and Cade Povich (hip) are both on the injured list. Rogers' next start is projected to be this weekend in Atlanta.