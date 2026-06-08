Orioles' Trey Gibson: Called up, drawing start Monday

The Orioles recalled Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk and will have him start Monday's game against the Mariners at Camden Yards.

The 24-year-old righty will be entering the Baltimore rotation as a replacement for right-hander Chris Bassitt (back), who was moved to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Gibson is up with the Orioles for his fourth stint of the season, after previously turning in a 3.65 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB in 12.1 innings over his first three big-league appearances (two starts).