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Orioles' Trey Gibson: Secures first career MLB win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gibson (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on six hits and four walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings.

Making just the second start of his MLB career, the right-hander threw 57 of his 100 pitches for strikes and stranded multiple runners throughout the outing, including working out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. He carried a scoreless outing into the sixth before allowing back-to-back baserunners, and a subsequent groundout plated Tampa Bay's lone run. Baltimore's offense gave him plenty of support, scoring eight runs before he exited, helping Gibson secure his first career MLB victory.

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