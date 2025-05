Rodriguez is expected to be called up from Double-A San Antonio by the Padres on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The right-hander is one of San Diego's top relief prospects and is poised to make the jump from Double-A straight to the majors. Rodriguez has a 3.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 22.1 innings with San Antonio this season.