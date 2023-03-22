site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Brandon Dixon: Scratched due to illness
Dixon has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to an illness.
He was scheduled to start at third base and hit sixth, but the Padres will now turn to Matthew Batten to man the hot corner. Dixon should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
