Padres' Brandon Dixon: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 16, 2023
at
1:44 pm ET
•
1 min read
Dixon was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was called up by San Diego last weekend and went 1-for-10 with a run and eight strikeouts in four games. Catcher Brett Sullivan was promoted in a corresponding move since Luis Campusano (thumb) is banged up.
