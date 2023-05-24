Dixon went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday in a 7-4 win over Washington.
Dixon got the start at first base and swatted a 403-foot solo homer to center field in the fourth inning. It was his first long ball in eight games this season and his first major-league home run since he played with Detroit in 2019. Dixon went deep 15 times that year but spent most of the following two seasons in Japan before logging most of his time last year in San Diego's minor-league system. He's smacked 30 homers over his last 76 contests between Double-A and Triple A across two seasons, but his playing time in the majors has been limited and doesn't figure to increase significantly given the Padres' loaded roster.