Drury isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Drury returned from the injured list Thursday and started the last five games. He went 5-for-18 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI, a walk and three strikeouts but will head to the bench while Wil Myers starts at first base and bats seventh.
