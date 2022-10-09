Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round.

Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.