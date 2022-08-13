Drury went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three total runs in Friday's 10-5 win against the Nationals.

Drury's eighth-inning, two-run homer was his second long ball in as many games and accounted for the Padres' final runs in the contest. Since coming over from Cincinnati in a trade-deadline deal, the versatile veteran has gone deep three times in nine games, adding 12 RBI and scoring seven runs. He's come out of nowhere this season to slug 23 homers, seven above his previous career high set in 2016 with Arizona.