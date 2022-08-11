Drury went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Giants.

Drury took Yunior Marte deep for a three-run homer in the sixth inning to record his 22nd long ball of the season. He has hit only .185 across 25 at-bats and eight games since joining the Padres, though he's also tallied two homers, 10 RBI and four runs scored in that span. For the season Drury has a .268/.329/.515 line across 416 plate appearances.