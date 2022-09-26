Drury went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The Padres scored 13 runs on the day, and Drury got in on the action in a big way with five combined runs and RBI, including a solo home run. The long ball, a 452-foot moonshot in the eighth inning was his 28th on the season and third in 10 games since returning from the injured list. In that 10-game stretch, Drury is hitting .243 (9-for-37) with six runs scored and six RBI.